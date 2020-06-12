All apartments in Belleair Shore
1540 GULF BOULEVARD

1540 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 447-5100
Location

1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL 33786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best. This condo features an ocean view from every room and a wrap around balcony to enjoy the amazing breeze and the sound of the ocean waves crashing on the beach! Brazilian Cherry wood floors throughout the main living area, custom built-in cabinets in the living room, master bedroom and bathroom. Completely renovated and updated, this condo does not disappoint. The master bedroom is an oasis from the stresses of life. Nice walk-in closet and an amazing spa shower! You will never want to leave. Laundry in unit for convenience. Enjoy all the amenities the Ultimar II has to offer... fitness room, media room, gathering room, pool tables, 3 pools, 3 spas, tennis court, basketball, and putting green. You may also take a private elevator down to the beach... there's even a shower to rinse your sandy toes. The condo does have hurricane shutters and a private garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1540 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1540 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1540 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Shore.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
