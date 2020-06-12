1540 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub media room tennis court

Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best. This condo features an ocean view from every room and a wrap around balcony to enjoy the amazing breeze and the sound of the ocean waves crashing on the beach! Brazilian Cherry wood floors throughout the main living area, custom built-in cabinets in the living room, master bedroom and bathroom. Completely renovated and updated, this condo does not disappoint. The master bedroom is an oasis from the stresses of life. Nice walk-in closet and an amazing spa shower! You will never want to leave. Laundry in unit for convenience. Enjoy all the amenities the Ultimar II has to offer... fitness room, media room, gathering room, pool tables, 3 pools, 3 spas, tennis court, basketball, and putting green. You may also take a private elevator down to the beach... there's even a shower to rinse your sandy toes. The condo does have hurricane shutters and a private garage.