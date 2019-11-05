50 HARBOR VIEW LANE

Amenities

Waterfront in Belleair Bluffs! Rarely available unit at 50 Harbor View. 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan on the top floor with water view from most rooms. Parking space is in the garage right next to the elevator, there is also bike storage available. Recent and underway renovations include flooring, appliances, HVAC, paint, ceiling fans, bathroom vanities and lighting. Tons of closet space! This small complex has just 32 units and is a 55+ community. Building features elevator, laundry, concrete construction, and garage parking. Outdoors, enjoy the heated pool and tropical landscaping. Located on the intracoastal waterway just one block to Belleair Bluffs shopping plazas. The Belleair Causeway fishing pier and beach are just around the corner. Water and cable TV are included in rent. Unfurnished, annual lease, no pets, no smoking.