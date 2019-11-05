All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Find more places like 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
50 HARBOR VIEW LANE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:21 AM

50 HARBOR VIEW LANE

50 Harbor View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belleair Bluffs
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Harbor View Lane, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Waterfront in Belleair Bluffs! Rarely available unit at 50 Harbor View. 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan on the top floor with water view from most rooms. Parking space is in the garage right next to the elevator, there is also bike storage available. Recent and underway renovations include flooring, appliances, HVAC, paint, ceiling fans, bathroom vanities and lighting. Tons of closet space! This small complex has just 32 units and is a 55+ community. Building features elevator, laundry, concrete construction, and garage parking. Outdoors, enjoy the heated pool and tropical landscaping. Located on the intracoastal waterway just one block to Belleair Bluffs shopping plazas. The Belleair Causeway fishing pier and beach are just around the corner. Water and cable TV are included in rent. Unfurnished, annual lease, no pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have any available units?
50 HARBOR VIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have?
Some of 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
50 HARBOR VIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE offers parking.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 HARBOR VIEW LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belleair Bluffs 1 BedroomsBelleair Bluffs 2 Bedrooms
Belleair Bluffs Apartments with GarageBelleair Bluffs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belleair Bluffs Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FL
Feather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg