2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

This updated 2/2 is an end unit in a triplex in Belleair Bluffs. It is move in ready with the kitchen light and bright with lots of cabinets , updated appliances and tile flooring and an eat in kitchen. The living and dining area is separated by a small wall and tile flooring. There are 2 remodeled bathrooms and the master has a walk in shower and the second bathroom has a tub. There is a lot of storage in this unit.

The windows are newer and the unit is light and bright with lots of windows. There is an enclosed/screened porch off the living space.

The unit has a private yard that is fenced. All within walking distance is shopping, restaurants, a playground and banks. Included is water, sewer and trash..