All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Find more places like 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE

2915 Los Altos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2915 Los Altos Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This updated 2/2 is an end unit in a triplex in Belleair Bluffs. It is move in ready with the kitchen light and bright with lots of cabinets , updated appliances and tile flooring and an eat in kitchen. The living and dining area is separated by a small wall and tile flooring. There are 2 remodeled bathrooms and the master has a walk in shower and the second bathroom has a tub. There is a lot of storage in this unit.
The windows are newer and the unit is light and bright with lots of windows. There is an enclosed/screened porch off the living space.
The unit has a private yard that is fenced. All within walking distance is shopping, restaurants, a playground and banks. Included is water, sewer and trash..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have any available units?
2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have?
Some of 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 LOS ALTOS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBelleair, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidgecrest, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
Oldsmar, FLWest Lealman, FLMadeira Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLSafety Harbor, FLKenneth City, FLTreasure Island, FLLealman, FLEast Lake, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee