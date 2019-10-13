All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

2895 DEL RIO DRIVE

2895 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2895 Del Rio Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming 3 bedroom two bath home in Belleair Bluffs. Brand new ceramic time floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint and blinds and it's ready for you. Great floor plan with the focal point being a wood burning fireplace with a built in wall unit. There is a split bedroom plan and the bathrooms have also been updated. Great neighborhood with a playground and park just across the street. Del Rio is a no thru traffic street and quiet. You also can walk to great restaurants, shopping and banking. There is a public boat ramp a quarter of a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have any available units?
2895 DEL RIO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have?
Some of 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2895 DEL RIO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2895 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
