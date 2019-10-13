2895 DEL RIO DRIVE

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom two bath home in Belleair Bluffs. Brand new ceramic time floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint and blinds and it's ready for you. Great floor plan with the focal point being a wood burning fireplace with a built in wall unit. There is a split bedroom plan and the bathrooms have also been updated. Great neighborhood with a playground and park just across the street. Del Rio is a no thru traffic street and quiet. You also can walk to great restaurants, shopping and banking. There is a public boat ramp a quarter of a mile away.