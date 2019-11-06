All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD

215 Valencia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

215 Valencia Boulevard, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
Well maintained first floor condo at Belleair Gardens. The condo has ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances and cabinets. Both of the baths have been upgraded. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and bath. There is a large, narrow Florida room that leads out to the pool area, clubhouse with billiards and restrooms. This quaint community is located behind Publix supermarket and within walking distance to other shopping, drugstore, dining and the Belleair Causeway. Just a short drive to the sandy Gulf Beaches. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
