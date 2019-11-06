215 VALENCIA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table

Well maintained first floor condo at Belleair Gardens. The condo has ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances and cabinets. Both of the baths have been upgraded. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and bath. There is a large, narrow Florida room that leads out to the pool area, clubhouse with billiards and restrooms. This quaint community is located behind Publix supermarket and within walking distance to other shopping, drugstore, dining and the Belleair Causeway. Just a short drive to the sandy Gulf Beaches. No pets allowed.