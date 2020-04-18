2332 NELA AVENUE

Amenities

Walk-through video is available. This large stately home has two separate master suites, and a double split plan with bedrooms 3 and 4 separate from both master suites. Each suite has large bathroom with tub/separate showers and walk-in closets. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and the Living room and Dining room are easily accessible. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a zero depth built in refrigerator. All with a great view of the lanai and large screened in porch and small koi pond. Oversized garage with remote and push button opener. Large fenced yard with a shed. Yard care is included in the rent. This is a great neighborhood and if you do not like the assigned schools, you can apply for Cornerstone School for K-12.