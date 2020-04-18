All apartments in Belle Isle
2332 NELA AVENUE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

2332 NELA AVENUE

2332 Nela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Nela Avenue, Belle Isle, FL 32809

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk-through video is available. This large stately home has two separate master suites, and a double split plan with bedrooms 3 and 4 separate from both master suites. Each suite has large bathroom with tub/separate showers and walk-in closets. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and the Living room and Dining room are easily accessible. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a zero depth built in refrigerator. All with a great view of the lanai and large screened in porch and small koi pond. Oversized garage with remote and push button opener. Large fenced yard with a shed. Yard care is included in the rent. This is a great neighborhood and if you do not like the assigned schools, you can apply for Cornerstone School for K-12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have any available units?
2332 NELA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
What amenities does 2332 NELA AVENUE have?
Some of 2332 NELA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 NELA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2332 NELA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 NELA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2332 NELA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belle Isle.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2332 NELA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 NELA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2332 NELA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2332 NELA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 NELA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 NELA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 NELA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

