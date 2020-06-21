4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Now AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED ($2100) or TURNKEY FURNISHED($2200)! This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished. No need to bring anything except your clothes and toothbrush! Enjoy the epitome of Florida living in this maintenance free active community. You can greet neighbors and friends on your front covered porch or enjoy your private covered, screened back patio, or perhaps spend some time relaxing at the heated community pool and spa, after a vigorous workout in the community fitness center. You have it all here! The home has an open floor plan with split bedrooms and a den in the middle. The den currently used as an office can also be used as a third bedroom. In addition to the bar overlooking the dining area there is an eat-in space in the kitchen, as well as all new stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer in the indoor laundry room. Villa Rosa is tranquil community that is conveniently located in central Sarasota right around the corner from Urfer Park and a very short drive to World Famous Siesta Key, as well as many shopping and dining opportunities. About 5 minutes to I75. Take this opportunity to live the in the heart of all that Sarasota has to offer! NON-SMOKING HOME The application fee is $100 to the association (covers all adults) and $75 per person for the standard application.