All apartments in Bee Ridge
Find more places like 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bee Ridge, FL
/
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:16 AM

4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY

4197 Reflections Parkway · (941) 356-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bee Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Now AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED ($2100) or TURNKEY FURNISHED($2200)! This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished. No need to bring anything except your clothes and toothbrush! Enjoy the epitome of Florida living in this maintenance free active community. You can greet neighbors and friends on your front covered porch or enjoy your private covered, screened back patio, or perhaps spend some time relaxing at the heated community pool and spa, after a vigorous workout in the community fitness center. You have it all here! The home has an open floor plan with split bedrooms and a den in the middle. The den currently used as an office can also be used as a third bedroom. In addition to the bar overlooking the dining area there is an eat-in space in the kitchen, as well as all new stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer in the indoor laundry room. Villa Rosa is tranquil community that is conveniently located in central Sarasota right around the corner from Urfer Park and a very short drive to World Famous Siesta Key, as well as many shopping and dining opportunities. About 5 minutes to I75. Take this opportunity to live the in the heart of all that Sarasota has to offer! NON-SMOKING HOME The application fee is $100 to the association (covers all adults) and $75 per person for the standard application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have any available units?
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have?
Some of 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Ridge.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY does offer parking.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY has a pool.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have accessible units?
No, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bee Ridge 2 BedroomsBee Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bee Ridge 3 BedroomsBee Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Bee Ridge Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL
Osprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity