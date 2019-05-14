884 Date Palm Lane

Amenities

Brand New Unit! Completed October 2017. Luxurious and Captivating- Come Discover The Villas at Date Palm! These impeccable townhomes are located in a highly sought after, gated community in South Pasadena. Here you will find 3 different models to choose from; each 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Each unit boasts unique, elegant finishes to meet your individual desires and needs. No flood insurance required! The GÇ£SeabreezeGÇ¥ floorplan features 2,075 square feet of living space and differs from the other floorplans in that the Master bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor. This premium unit boasts a sleek and sophisticated style. Easy to maintain wood plank tile flooring is throughout the downstairs. The kitchen is beautifully updated with high end stainless steel appliances, light granite countertops, pendant lighting, and quality built cabinets. The master bathroom features a frameless glass shower with dual showerheads, double vanity, and an oversized closet. Upstairs you will find an open and spacious loft with 9ft ceilings and hardwood floors connected to the 2 spacious bathrooms with luxurious high end carpet and oversized closets and 2nd bathroom and the walk-in laundry room. Enjoy views of Manatee playing out back in Bear Creek. Take your 4-legged friends to play at the fenced-in dog run, enjoy the Florida lifestyle by taking a dip in the community pool or entertain guests at the clubhouse. Beautifully maintained and only minutes from beaches, restaurants, and downtown!



