All apartments in Bear Creek
Find more places like 884 Date Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bear Creek, FL
/
884 Date Palm Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

884 Date Palm Lane

884 Date Palm Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

884 Date Palm Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Unit! Completed October 2017. Luxurious and Captivating- Come Discover The Villas at Date Palm! These impeccable townhomes are located in a highly sought after, gated community in South Pasadena. Here you will find 3 different models to choose from; each 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Each unit boasts unique, elegant finishes to meet your individual desires and needs. No flood insurance required! The GÇ£SeabreezeGÇ¥ floorplan features 2,075 square feet of living space and differs from the other floorplans in that the Master bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor. This premium unit boasts a sleek and sophisticated style. Easy to maintain wood plank tile flooring is throughout the downstairs. The kitchen is beautifully updated with high end stainless steel appliances, light granite countertops, pendant lighting, and quality built cabinets. The master bathroom features a frameless glass shower with dual showerheads, double vanity, and an oversized closet. Upstairs you will find an open and spacious loft with 9ft ceilings and hardwood floors connected to the 2 spacious bathrooms with luxurious high end carpet and oversized closets and 2nd bathroom and the walk-in laundry room. Enjoy views of Manatee playing out back in Bear Creek. Take your 4-legged friends to play at the fenced-in dog run, enjoy the Florida lifestyle by taking a dip in the community pool or entertain guests at the clubhouse. Beautifully maintained and only minutes from beaches, restaurants, and downtown!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX METRO

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Date Palm Lane have any available units?
884 Date Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear Creek, FL.
What amenities does 884 Date Palm Lane have?
Some of 884 Date Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Date Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
884 Date Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Date Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 Date Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 884 Date Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Date Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 884 Date Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 884 Date Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Date Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Date Palm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Date Palm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSouth Pasadena, FLGulfport, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FLWest Lealman, FL
Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLHolmes Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg