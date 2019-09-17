6550 Renaldo Way S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ff24c0ad ---- LB/MO Stunning open floor plan located in Pasadena Golf Club Estates, 2/1.5/1 pool home available immediately. Pool and lawn services included in the rent. 1 car garage with washer dryer hook ups currently there is washer and dryer there for tenant convenience. Half bath located in garage freshly remodeled. Lots of parking on the large circle driveway. Solid surface flooring throughout, beautiful bonus room with access to backyard covered patio and pool make it the perfect place to hang out on warm summer nights. This home won't last long so hurry to see it!!