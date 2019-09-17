All apartments in Bear Creek
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6550 Renaldo Way S

6550 Renaldo Way South · No Longer Available
Location

6550 Renaldo Way South, Bear Creek, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ff24c0ad ---- LB/MO Stunning open floor plan located in Pasadena Golf Club Estates, 2/1.5/1 pool home available immediately. Pool and lawn services included in the rent. 1 car garage with washer dryer hook ups currently there is washer and dryer there for tenant convenience. Half bath located in garage freshly remodeled. Lots of parking on the large circle driveway. Solid surface flooring throughout, beautiful bonus room with access to backyard covered patio and pool make it the perfect place to hang out on warm summer nights. This home won't last long so hurry to see it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have any available units?
6550 Renaldo Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear Creek, FL.
What amenities does 6550 Renaldo Way S have?
Some of 6550 Renaldo Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Renaldo Way S currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Renaldo Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Renaldo Way S pet-friendly?
No, 6550 Renaldo Way S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear Creek.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S offer parking?
Yes, 6550 Renaldo Way S offers parking.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6550 Renaldo Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have a pool?
Yes, 6550 Renaldo Way S has a pool.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have accessible units?
No, 6550 Renaldo Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6550 Renaldo Way S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 Renaldo Way S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6550 Renaldo Way S does not have units with air conditioning.

