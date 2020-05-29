All apartments in Bear Creek
1335 Augusta Ln S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1335 Augusta Ln S

1335 Augusta Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Augusta Lane South, Bear Creek, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful block home in the Pasadena Golf Club Estates, close to shopping beaches and Stetson University. Spacious living room, central A/C, Kitchen with granite countertops and separate dining area with an abundance of natural light pouring in with a screened porch off the dining area. The garage features laundry area (washer and dryer) shower, garage door opener, and slop sink. The large fenced backyard, plenty of room for playing, gardening and relaxation. This property is minutes to shopping, supermarkets, restaurants, bike trail, golfing, the gulfport marina, beaches, I-275 and Stetson University of Law. This is a must see and move in ready home! No Pets - No Smoking.

(RLNE5786435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

