1335 Augusta Ln S

Beautiful block home in the Pasadena Golf Club Estates, close to shopping beaches and Stetson University. Spacious living room, central A/C, Kitchen with granite countertops and separate dining area with an abundance of natural light pouring in with a screened porch off the dining area. The garage features laundry area (washer and dryer) shower, garage door opener, and slop sink. The large fenced backyard, plenty of room for playing, gardening and relaxation. This property is minutes to shopping, supermarkets, restaurants, bike trail, golfing, the gulfport marina, beaches, I-275 and Stetson University of Law. This is a must see and move in ready home! No Pets - No Smoking.



(RLNE5786435)