All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 4630 Trouble Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
4630 Trouble Creek Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

4630 Trouble Creek Road

4630 Trouble Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4630 Trouble Creek Road, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Horsey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Close to the beaches and parks, this freshly redone home includes new kitchen with granite counter-tops, modern appliances with new flooring throughout and updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard has plenty of space to enjoy. Property is on septic and well water so this will mean low utilities for potential renter!

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have any available units?
4630 Trouble Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have?
Some of 4630 Trouble Creek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Trouble Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Trouble Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Trouble Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Trouble Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road offer parking?
No, 4630 Trouble Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Trouble Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have a pool?
No, 4630 Trouble Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 4630 Trouble Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Trouble Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Trouble Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4630 Trouble Creek Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College