4630 Trouble Creek Road

Amenities
Close to the beaches and parks, this freshly redone home includes new kitchen with granite counter-tops, modern appliances with new flooring throughout and updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard has plenty of space to enjoy. Property is on septic and well water so this will mean low utilities for potential renter!
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits