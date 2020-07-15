4630 Trouble Creek Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Close to the beaches and parks, this freshly redone home includes new kitchen with granite counter-tops, modern appliances with new flooring throughout and updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard has plenty of space to enjoy. Property is on septic and well water so this will mean low utilities for potential renter!



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits