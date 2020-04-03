All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 4430 PELORUS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

4430 PELORUS DRIVE

4430 Pelorus Drive · (727) 432-8769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Lakes Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4430 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen. This condo features a Covered Screened Porch off of the Living Room and an Open Covered Porch off of the Kitchen that creates a refreshing breeze throughout the light and bright interior. This spacious condo also features a great Split Floor Plan with 2 ample sized Bedrooms, a large open Kitchen and a separate Living and Dining Room. The laundry area off the Kitchen has newer washer and dryer. This quiet community features a large pool, clubhouse, shuffle board and other outdoor fun. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, Gulf of Mexico, and all other necessary amenities such as airports, beaches and interstates. Can be leased as a short term or annual rental. Bring your toothbrush, this condo is a turn key beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have any available units?
4430 PELORUS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have?
Some of 4430 PELORUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 PELORUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4430 PELORUS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 PELORUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 PELORUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 PELORUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4430 PELORUS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity