4430 PELORUS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen. This condo features a Covered Screened Porch off of the Living Room and an Open Covered Porch off of the Kitchen that creates a refreshing breeze throughout the light and bright interior. This spacious condo also features a great Split Floor Plan with 2 ample sized Bedrooms, a large open Kitchen and a separate Living and Dining Room. The laundry area off the Kitchen has newer washer and dryer. This quiet community features a large pool, clubhouse, shuffle board and other outdoor fun. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, Gulf of Mexico, and all other necessary amenities such as airports, beaches and interstates. Can be leased as a short term or annual rental. Bring your toothbrush, this condo is a turn key beauty.