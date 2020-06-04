Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4305 Crestfield Ave. Available 06/26/20 Clean and Updated Home! Fenced Yard! Garage! Family room! Nice location in Holiday near US HWY 19 and Moog - Don't miss this great home. The house was painted inside and out in 2019! Nice laminate flooring in the living room and bonus room! The kitchen has white cabinets, tile flooring, and a large pantry closet. Two bedrooms plus a bonus family room and two baths! Good street appeal, fenced yard, and a great neighborhood. You'll find plenty of storage space with a one-car garage and an additional storage room. Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage. One year lease! First month's rent and an equal amount as the security with an acceptable application. One or two friendly pets considered. Verifiable income and good credit required owner is looking for 3 or fewer occupants. Call 727-265-3144, Ext. 2, hurry before this one is gone, avaialble for move in late June or July! House is occupied, please do not disturb the tenants.



(RLNE4983408)