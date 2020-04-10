4240 TAMARGO DRIVE

Amenities

Super clean 1 bed/1 bath unit with carport overlooking the beautiful pond in the gated 55+ Gardens of Beacon Square community. This one story unit features new laminate floors, newer AC (2 years old), freshly painted exterior and new roof. Walk in to the open and spacious living and dining area. The kitchen and bathroom are nice and neutral! The large bedroom with sliders leads to the Florida room and back paved patio to relax, grill and enjoy the lush green landscape and lovely pond view! This 55+ gated community features a heated pool, recreation building, shuffleboard courts, and recently remodeled laundry facility. Unit may be rented FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash. Sorry no pets!