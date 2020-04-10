All apartments in Beacon Square
4240 TAMARGO DRIVE

4240 Tamargo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Tamargo Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Super clean 1 bed/1 bath unit with carport overlooking the beautiful pond in the gated 55+ Gardens of Beacon Square community. This one story unit features new laminate floors, newer AC (2 years old), freshly painted exterior and new roof. Walk in to the open and spacious living and dining area. The kitchen and bathroom are nice and neutral! The large bedroom with sliders leads to the Florida room and back paved patio to relax, grill and enjoy the lush green landscape and lovely pond view! This 55+ gated community features a heated pool, recreation building, shuffleboard courts, and recently remodeled laundry facility. Unit may be rented FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash. Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have any available units?
4240 TAMARGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have?
Some of 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4240 TAMARGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4240 TAMARGO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

