4216 SAIL DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE POOL HOME PRICED TO RENT FAST!!!! This well maintained home offers a very spacious layout. As you enter this home you will see the lovely living room and dining room combo which flows into the kitchen and family room area. The split floorpan ensures maximum privacy with the master on a separate wing of the home from the other two bedrooms. Enjoy the best of Florida living with your screen enclosed pool with large lanai for relaxing or entertaining. With plenty of beautiful curb appeal, this home could be yours so make your appointment today!