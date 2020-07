Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a super neighborhood this terrific home was recently renovated. Three bedrooms, (no closet in the third bedroom) two inside bathrooms and large enclosed porch on a corner lot with fenced yard. Nice open floor plan. First, last, and security to move in. Must pass credit and background check and earn enough to qualify. Close to Pinellas County beaches and all amenities. Sorry, No dogs allowed.