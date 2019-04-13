All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3326 BINDER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3326 BINDER DRIVE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

3326 BINDER DRIVE

3326 Binder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3326 Binder Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for your next place to call home? Look no further, here it is! This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage corner lot with a fenced in yard that has been completely repainted inside and out. The bathroom has be remodeled and a new roof will be put on with an accepted offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and close to the border of Pasco/Pinellas County. This property will not last long so schedule your showing today :) Room sizes should be verified by the potential tenants. Easy application process - employment verification, credit check, rental history and criminal back round checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have any available units?
3326 BINDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have?
Some of 3326 BINDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 BINDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3326 BINDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 BINDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3326 BINDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3326 BINDER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 BINDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3326 BINDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3326 BINDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 BINDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 BINDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 BINDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College