3326 BINDER DRIVE

Amenities
Looking for your next place to call home? Look no further, here it is! This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage corner lot with a fenced in yard that has been completely repainted inside and out. The bathroom has be remodeled and a new roof will be put on with an accepted offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and close to the border of Pasco/Pinellas County. This property will not last long so schedule your showing today :) Room sizes should be verified by the potential tenants. Easy application process - employment verification, credit check, rental history and criminal back round checks.