3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
280 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
6820 W 26th St W Available 06/20/20 A Sailor's Dream - Now here is a rental! Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
6608 12TH STREET W
6608 12th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1476 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled throughout. There is tile floors throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a private exit to the large backyard through french doors and an in suite master bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Anual rental where you can afford to dwell well! Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool, tucked away in Palm Court Villas.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3607 46TH AVENUE DRIVE W
3607 46th Avenue Drive West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1883 sqft
Updated large 3/2. Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi tub in Master bath and a separate shower. Huge separate workshop in back with electricity and air conditioner. This is not a drive by too much to see in side. Call Now!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3605 54TH DRIVE W
3605 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1391 sqft
Fully renovated condo, new floors, new counters new quality furniture and beds from high end stores, new Samsung TVs, new kitchen appliances, new modern fans in all rooms...
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3808 AVENIDA MADERA
3808 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1917 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6011 45TH STREET W
6011 45th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1885 sqft
Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3609 45TH TERRACE W
3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6462 WILD OAK BAY BOULEVARD
6462 Wild Oak Bay Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1592 sqft
Lush landscaping, water and pool view - what more could you ask for? First floor three bedroom condo in Wild Oak Bay, a community in the El Conquistador neighborhood. Formal dining, glassed in patio plus open sun deck to enjoy the Florida sunshine.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1533 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1353 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
