2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:08 PM
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
1 Unit Available
5609 23rd Street West
5609 23rd Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- Available July 1st - 2 bed 1 bath in West Bradenton, with carport, laundry room with hookups, large backyard partially fenced. Half Duplex, pets considered. Application fee $75 per person. credit over 600 move in costs are 1st and security.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
This first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is just what you've been looking for! You will adore this spacious condo, at over 900 Sq Ft, complete with tile flooring throughout with plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
5871 PALM LANE
5871 Palm Lane, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL APARTMENT ON THIRD FLOOR IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, GAMES, LAUNDRY MACHINES, SWIMMING POOL, ELEVATOR, ETC.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1570 sqft
Welcome to the gated community of Vizcaya. This community only allows leases for a minimum of 12 months. 2nd floor unit with spacious Florida Room with storage room that also has the washer and dryer, plus a nice view of the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE
758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1304 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6114 43RD STREET W
6114 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
EL CONQUISTADOR VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM. Secured Lobby. 3RD. Floor (Elevator Bldg.) 2BR/2BA/Screened Lanai/Storage. Light & Bright. Freshly Painted.Ceramic Tile Flooring Thru Out. Walk-In Pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3547 59TH AVENUE W
3547 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
*ANNUAL RENTAL* You don't want to miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium! The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings make this unit feel light and bright, while a decorative fireplace creates a charming atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3875 59TH AVENUE W
3875 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6468 SEAGULL DRIVE
6468 Seagull Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths.
