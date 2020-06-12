59 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

1 of 15

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Palm Terrace Gardens
1 Unit Available
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sea Ranch on The Gulf
1 Unit Available
13523 OUTBOARD COURT
13523 Outboard Court, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1064 sqft
THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1737 sqft
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2592 sqft
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulf Side Estates
1 Unit Available
7918 Butler Ave
7918 Butler Avenue, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Great 3/1 in Hudson, freshly renovated - Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with 1000 sqft of living space. This home has amazing curb appeal, freshly renovated and all appliances are included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1
6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Jasmin Acres
1 Unit Available
7366 ROYAL PALM DRIVE
7366 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features terrazzo floors throughout the home, no carpet! The kitchen features neutral tones and includes the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
1 Unit Available
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Magnolia Valley
1 Unit Available
7461 LIVE OAK LANE
7461 Live Oak Lane, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1272 sqft
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
8902 Easthaven Court
8902 Easthaven Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2461 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent! This home features tile or wood laminate throughout, an open floorplan and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7714 Belah Dr
7714 Belah Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1334 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodled 1400 sqft home that has a fenced in back yard and a one car garage. Has brand new stainless steel appliances. This house is in a very quiet neighborhood and has a waterfront view in the backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bayonet Point, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bayonet Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

