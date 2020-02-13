9920 Gray Fox Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34668 Regency Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 Car Garage. Updated Bath with ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Large screen porch in back, along with brick paver driveway in front. Check it out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
