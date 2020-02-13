9920 GRAY FOX LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 Car Garage. Updated Bath with ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Large screen porch in back, along with brick paver driveway in front. Check it out today!