8333 Duval Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Call Kimberly Bramer 727-251-8407.

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with a screened porch. Tiled floors throughout. Eat in space in the kitchen and food pantry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and a walk in shower. Other two bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Hall bath features a tub/shower combo. Large screened patio. Call today to schedule a showing.