Bayonet Point, FL
8333 Duval Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

8333 Duval Dr

8333 Duval Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Kimberly Bramer 727-251-8407.
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with a screened porch. Tiled floors throughout. Eat in space in the kitchen and food pantry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and a walk in shower. Other two bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Hall bath features a tub/shower combo. Large screened patio. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

