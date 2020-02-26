All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:58 PM

8053 Winthrop Drive

8053 Winthrop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8053 Winthrop Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
The Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This updated home offers 2 bedrooms with a converted garage that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den. Kitchen has updated appliances, cabinets and bathroom is updated as well. Backyard is fenced.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have any available units?
8053 Winthrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 8053 Winthrop Drive have?
Some of 8053 Winthrop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 Winthrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8053 Winthrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 Winthrop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8053 Winthrop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8053 Winthrop Drive offers parking.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 Winthrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have a pool?
No, 8053 Winthrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 8053 Winthrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8053 Winthrop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8053 Winthrop Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8053 Winthrop Drive has units with air conditioning.
