8053 Winthrop Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This updated home offers 2 bedrooms with a converted garage that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den. Kitchen has updated appliances, cabinets and bathroom is updated as well. Backyard is fenced.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.