7904 Ironbark Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh Interior Pain, Stainless appliances, Nice Updates, 3 Bedroom with a Screen Patio ! - Ideally located close to the great shopping areas, restaurants and all that Port Richey has to offer! This is a great value for this large home, boasting 1,216 square feet of living area with 3 full bedroom, 2 full baths though one of the baths is in the garage. In this nice rental home you will find a large living room plus an equally large family room, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area and 3 big bedrooms, you will have no shortage of living area in this attractive property. The garage has a full bath inside and it comes with the washer and dryer in the garage laundry area. This home has been nicely updated with newer laminate wood flooring, newer carpeting, tile flooring in the third bedroom, fresh paint, newer bathroom vanities and newer blinds throughout. Located in the nice family oriented community of Palm Terrace Garden. One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application, our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 580, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, no evictions in the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,200.00 gross per month and acceptable rental history. Pets are considered as part of your full application on a case by case basis. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, Birch Real Estate Services, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email by responding to the online advertisement or call our office at 727-265-3144, Ext. 101.



