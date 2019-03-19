All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7904 Ironbark Drive

7904 Ironbark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Ironbark Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh Interior Pain, Stainless appliances, Nice Updates, 3 Bedroom with a Screen Patio ! - Ideally located close to the great shopping areas, restaurants and all that Port Richey has to offer! This is a great value for this large home, boasting 1,216 square feet of living area with 3 full bedroom, 2 full baths though one of the baths is in the garage. In this nice rental home you will find a large living room plus an equally large family room, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area and 3 big bedrooms, you will have no shortage of living area in this attractive property. The garage has a full bath inside and it comes with the washer and dryer in the garage laundry area. This home has been nicely updated with newer laminate wood flooring, newer carpeting, tile flooring in the third bedroom, fresh paint, newer bathroom vanities and newer blinds throughout. Located in the nice family oriented community of Palm Terrace Garden. One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application, our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 580, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, no evictions in the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,200.00 gross per month and acceptable rental history. Pets are considered as part of your full application on a case by case basis. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, Birch Real Estate Services, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email by responding to the online advertisement or call our office at 727-265-3144, Ext. 101.

(RLNE4713488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have any available units?
7904 Ironbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7904 Ironbark Drive have?
Some of 7904 Ironbark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Ironbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Ironbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Ironbark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Ironbark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Ironbark Drive offers parking.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7904 Ironbark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have a pool?
No, 7904 Ironbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 7904 Ironbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 Ironbark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Ironbark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Ironbark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
