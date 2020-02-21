All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7526 Coventry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7526 Coventry Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

7526 Coventry Drive

7526 Coventry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7526 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Holiday Hill Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has new carpet and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets with second living room and partially fenced in backyard.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Coventry Drive have any available units?
7526 Coventry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7526 Coventry Drive have?
Some of 7526 Coventry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Coventry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Coventry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7526 Coventry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive offer parking?
No, 7526 Coventry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Coventry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive have a pool?
No, 7526 Coventry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7526 Coventry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 Coventry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 Coventry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7526 Coventry Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College