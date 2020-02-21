7526 Coventry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has new carpet and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets with second living room and partially fenced in backyard.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.