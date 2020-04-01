7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool Home! This home offers a huge corner lot with plenty of parking. The kitchen is u-shaped with plenty of cabinet space, oversized countertop, and bar area perfect for casual dining. This home offers a Living room, dining room, and family room that has a wood-burning fireplace, great for those chilly nights. The pool area offers a screened-in patio with enclosed Florida Room with lots of space for entertaining. There is also space for RV / boat storage in the back with its own gate. Other features include high-efficiency Low-cost central air and heat system, Miami Dade certified hurricane impact windows and doors. The house is energy star rated and with Withlacoochee electric. Don't miss out, call today!!