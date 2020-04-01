All apartments in Bayonet Point
7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE

7517 Scottie Drive · No Longer Available
Bayonet Point
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

7517 Scottie Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool Home! This home offers a huge corner lot with plenty of parking. The kitchen is u-shaped with plenty of cabinet space, oversized countertop, and bar area perfect for casual dining. This home offers a Living room, dining room, and family room that has a wood-burning fireplace, great for those chilly nights. The pool area offers a screened-in patio with enclosed Florida Room with lots of space for entertaining. There is also space for RV / boat storage in the back with its own gate. Other features include high-efficiency Low-cost central air and heat system, Miami Dade certified hurricane impact windows and doors. The house is energy star rated and with Withlacoochee electric. Don't miss out, call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have any available units?
7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have?
Some of 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7517 SCOTTIE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
