Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7504 Danube Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

7504 Danube Ln

7504 Danube Drive · (727) 378-6578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bayonet Point
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Village Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313

Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included. Walk to active clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, pool table, exercise room. Play Bridge, Bocce, euchre, scrabble, paint, draw, knit, etc. Our residents do it all. Assigned parking, small pet allowed. Security and first months rent on signing of one year lease. Background check required. $1100/month. Call Gerry at 727-378-6578.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236313
Property Id 236313

(RLNE5631833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Danube Ln have any available units?
7504 Danube Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7504 Danube Ln have?
Some of 7504 Danube Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Danube Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Danube Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Danube Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Danube Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Danube Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Danube Ln does offer parking.
Does 7504 Danube Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7504 Danube Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Danube Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7504 Danube Ln has a pool.
Does 7504 Danube Ln have accessible units?
No, 7504 Danube Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Danube Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7504 Danube Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Danube Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Danube Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
