7504 Danube Ln

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included. Walk to active clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, pool table, exercise room. Play Bridge, Bocce, euchre, scrabble, paint, draw, knit, etc. Our residents do it all. Assigned parking, small pet allowed. Security and first months rent on signing of one year lease. Background check required. $1100/month. Call Gerry at 727-378-6578.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236313
Property Id 236313
(RLNE5631833)