Bayonet Point, FL
7421 JOHNSON ROAD
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

7421 JOHNSON ROAD

7421 Johnson Road · (727) 863-1031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7421 Johnson Road, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready!!! New Roof! New AC unit! New Windows! Freshly painted! This 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage home is clean and updated! Light and bright with wood laminate flooring for easy upkeep. Galley kitchen has tile floor, refrigerator with icemaker, smooth surface range, built in microwave and lots of cabinet space! The family room could easily be used as an office, play room or THIRD BEDROOM. There is a big screen enclosed lanai and a fenced back yard for outside fun too! The laundry hookups are in the garage and the washer and dryer are provided (not warrantied)! This property is in excellent condition and will not last long. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have any available units?
7421 JOHNSON ROAD has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have?
Some of 7421 JOHNSON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 JOHNSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7421 JOHNSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 JOHNSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD offers parking.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7421 JOHNSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7421 JOHNSON ROAD has units with air conditioning.
