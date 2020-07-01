7421 JOHNSON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready!!! New Roof! New AC unit! New Windows! Freshly painted! This 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage home is clean and updated! Light and bright with wood laminate flooring for easy upkeep. Galley kitchen has tile floor, refrigerator with icemaker, smooth surface range, built in microwave and lots of cabinet space! The family room could easily be used as an office, play room or THIRD BEDROOM. There is a big screen enclosed lanai and a fenced back yard for outside fun too! The laundry hookups are in the garage and the washer and dryer are provided (not warrantied)! This property is in excellent condition and will not last long. Call today for your private showing!