7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath available for immediate move in quiet subdivision! Conveniently located right off of US- 19, 3 minutes from the beach, Walmart, restaurants and theater and 10 minutes from the 589 Veterans Expressway. Property features a large master bedroom, a fenced in back yard, large living room, dining area, and garage. (Note: Shed in back will not be available and will remain with landlord). Room sizes to be verified independently. No evictions, no convictions. One time non refundable $300 per dog, $200 per cat, 2 pets max. Application fee $60, and $40 for every additional applicant. Anyone over 18 must be on the lease.