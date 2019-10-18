All apartments in Bayonet Point
7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

7407 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Country Club Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath available for immediate move in quiet subdivision! Conveniently located right off of US- 19, 3 minutes from the beach, Walmart, restaurants and theater and 10 minutes from the 589 Veterans Expressway. Property features a large master bedroom, a fenced in back yard, large living room, dining area, and garage. (Note: Shed in back will not be available and will remain with landlord). Room sizes to be verified independently. No evictions, no convictions. One time non refundable $300 per dog, $200 per cat, 2 pets max. Application fee $60, and $40 for every additional applicant. Anyone over 18 must be on the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

