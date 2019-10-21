All apartments in Bayonet Point
7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE

7306 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7306 Ashwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.... Remodeled interior FENCED IN BACKYARD. As you enter the front door into this Beautiful Rental Home, you will see the Living Room has NEW tile flooring and Fresh Paint. As you proceed forward and turn right down the hallway you will find 3 Bedrooms, a guest bath with a tub/shower. If you proceed straight from the Living Room you will enter the Kitchen with all of the NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Tile Flooring, and Fresh Paint. Off the Kitchen is a door that leads to the Master Bedroom and half bath. . There is a half garage available for storage space only. In the back of the home is the Dining Room with access to the fully Fenced in Backyard. The backyard has sprinklers and a space for a patio table set. Home Features: NEW Tile Flooring, NEW Paint inside and out, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop, New Guest Bathroom and Master half bath, New Lighting Fixtures, New landscaping and sod, sprinkler system, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced in backyard....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

