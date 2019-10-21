7306 ASHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

.... Remodeled interior FENCED IN BACKYARD. As you enter the front door into this Beautiful Rental Home, you will see the Living Room has NEW tile flooring and Fresh Paint. As you proceed forward and turn right down the hallway you will find 3 Bedrooms, a guest bath with a tub/shower. If you proceed straight from the Living Room you will enter the Kitchen with all of the NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Tile Flooring, and Fresh Paint. Off the Kitchen is a door that leads to the Master Bedroom and half bath. . There is a half garage available for storage space only. In the back of the home is the Dining Room with access to the fully Fenced in Backyard. The backyard has sprinklers and a space for a patio table set. Home Features: NEW Tile Flooring, NEW Paint inside and out, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop, New Guest Bathroom and Master half bath, New Lighting Fixtures, New landscaping and sod, sprinkler system, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced in backyard....