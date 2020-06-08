All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:54 PM

11015 Harding Drive

11015 Harding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11015 Harding Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Brown Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
***Available Now*** Spacious move-in ready 3BR 2BA home features a large and fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled flooring and baths, a lovely screened patio, a one-car garage and a large fenced yard complete with a built in concrete fire pit. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: FIVAY HIGH SCHOOL
Middle school: Bayonet Point Middle School
Elementary school: Fivay High Adult Education

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Harding Drive have any available units?
11015 Harding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11015 Harding Drive have?
Some of 11015 Harding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Harding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Harding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Harding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11015 Harding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 11015 Harding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11015 Harding Drive offers parking.
Does 11015 Harding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 Harding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Harding Drive have a pool?
No, 11015 Harding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Harding Drive have accessible units?
No, 11015 Harding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Harding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Harding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11015 Harding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11015 Harding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

