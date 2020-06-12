/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
6306 MASTERS BOULEVARD
6306 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1984 sqft
Priced to rent quickly this beautiful condo is move in ready 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located at the Marina Condominium in Bay Hill this waterfront unit overlooking the Marina on the Butler Chain of Lakes provides spectacular sunsets in the Heart of
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1136 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Kirkman South
39 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1199 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Williamsburg
38 Units Available
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Essex in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
10 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kirkman North
20 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1078 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Similar Pages
Bay Hill 2 BedroomsBay Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBay Hill 3 BedroomsBay Hill Apartments with Balcony
Bay Hill Apartments with GarageBay Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBay Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL