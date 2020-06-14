Apartment List
/
FL
/
bay hill
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL with garage

Bay Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
6306 MASTERS BOULEVARD
6306 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1984 sqft
Priced to rent quickly this beautiful condo is move in ready 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located at the Marina Condominium in Bay Hill this waterfront unit overlooking the Marina on the Butler Chain of Lakes provides spectacular sunsets in the Heart of

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE
5728 Bay Side Drive, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2621 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This community features tennis courts and the sought after Bay Hill golf course. This home is located close to attractions, international drive, restaurant row and much more!
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7746 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7746 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7914 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD
7914 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1668 sqft
Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7864 SUGAR VIEW COURT
7864 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, shopping plazas and restaurants located on Sandlake and International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sand Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1826 sqft
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8942 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
8942 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
2709 sqft
FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bay Hill, FL

Bay Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 2 BedroomsBay Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBay Hill 3 BedroomsBay Hill Apartments with Balcony
Bay Hill Apartments with GarageBay Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBay Hill Apartments with Parking
Bay Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerBay Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsBay Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus