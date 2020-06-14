123 Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8942 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
8942 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
2709 sqft
FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
38 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bay Hill, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bay Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

