Apartment List
/
FL
/
bay hill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM

173 Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE
5728 Bay Side Drive, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2621 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This community features tennis courts and the sought after Bay Hill golf course. This home is located close to attractions, international drive, restaurant row and much more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10214 CINCHWOOD LANE
10214 Cinchwood Lane, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1845 sqft
Amazing Luxurious Home!!! 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with 2 Car Garage. Spacious 1845 sq. ft. home with excellent layout and ceramic tile & Carpet flooring. Living room & Dining combo.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8232 TIVOLI DRIVE
8232 Tivoli Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1973 sqft
A Rare find! breathtaking Lake views and meticulously maintained townhome! Perfectly located on a corner lot, in the luxury, award-winning community of Vizcaya, Dr. Phillips. This townhome has tons of charm and upgrades.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8718 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8718 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,940
4373 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spanish style one of a kind spectacular home located in the best gated community in Dr. Phillips. Home features 5 bedrooms with master bedroom in the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7741 SUNDIAL LANE
7741 Sundial Lane, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom plus bonus room that could be a nursery, work out room or office. 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen has been updated with stylish cabinets and solid surface counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Lake Hills
8401 Shady Glen Drive
8401 Shady Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5/3 corner home with large yard in well established community Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8401-shady-glen-dr-orlando-fl-32819-usa/e0f9033d-6dd6-4d43-986d-42e5086d56e4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5864489)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8760 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4353 sqft
WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND PARK. ENJOY THE FIREWORKS. FOR RENT $4950 INCLUDES LAWN, POOL CARE, TAX, HOA, OUTSIDE PEST CONTROL. OPTION TO BUY.. First, last and one-month security deposit required.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Lake Hills
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1826 sqft
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE
9108 Isleworth Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
4077 sqft
Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
39 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bay Hill, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 3 BedroomsBay Hill Apartments with BalconyBay Hill Apartments with Garage
Bay Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBay Hill Apartments with ParkingBay Hill Apartments with Pool
Bay Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerBay Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsBay Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus