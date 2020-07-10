/
apartments with washer dryer
166 Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7524 Sugar Bend Drive
7524 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1075 sqft
7524 Sugar Bend Drive - 7524 SBD Available 09/05/20 TWO BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AVAILABLE AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL FOR RENT - THIS CONDO IS AVAILABLE THE FIRST WEEK IN SEPTEMBER 2016.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD
9151 Woodbreeze Boulevard, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1819 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large eat in kitchen. All kitchen appliances included. Double sided fireplace between living and family room. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. 2 car garage and storage shed outside.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE
9108 Isleworth Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
4077 sqft
Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
31 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,387
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
50 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
42 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,177
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
30 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,216
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
