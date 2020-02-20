9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage

This fantastic property which is located in the exclusive community of "South Bay". It's location alone makes this a great choice, easy access to the parks, airport, shopping, and of course famous restaurant row. Enter the front door to the open living, dining room, with double sided fireplace, cathedral ceilings, stunning chandelier, and gourmet kitchen all overlooking the covered screened courtyard, and pool. All bedrooms are on the first floor with an additional HUGE bonus room on the second floor that over looks the living space below, ready for a gym, billiards, or home office. Plenty of parking with a circular drive to a 3 car garage, your lawn and pool care are included in the lease price so this leaves you with plenty of time to enjoy life in Florida, call today for a tour so I can help you turn this property into your home.