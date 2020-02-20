All apartments in Bay Hill
Bay Hill, FL
9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT

9208 Country Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Country Bay Court, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
This fantastic property which is located in the exclusive community of "South Bay". It's location alone makes this a great choice, easy access to the parks, airport, shopping, and of course famous restaurant row. Enter the front door to the open living, dining room, with double sided fireplace, cathedral ceilings, stunning chandelier, and gourmet kitchen all overlooking the covered screened courtyard, and pool. All bedrooms are on the first floor with an additional HUGE bonus room on the second floor that over looks the living space below, ready for a gym, billiards, or home office. Plenty of parking with a circular drive to a 3 car garage, your lawn and pool care are included in the lease price so this leaves you with plenty of time to enjoy life in Florida, call today for a tour so I can help you turn this property into your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have any available units?
9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have?
Some of 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT offers parking.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT has a pool.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 COUNTRY BAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

