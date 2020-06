Amenities

This home is looking for a new tenant. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, located in Bay Hill, one of the premier addresses in Central Florida and to Arnold Palmer Golf Invitational. 2 car garage, screen patio, spacious dining and living room with a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of room to entertain friends and family. Conveniently located, just a short distance to Restaurant Row, Major Roads, Theme Parks and Shopping. Lawn Care is included, don't miss out!