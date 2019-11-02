All apartments in Bay Hill
Find more places like 8935 Esguerra Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Hill, FL
/
8935 Esguerra Ln
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

8935 Esguerra Ln

8935 Esguerra Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bay Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8935 Esguerra Lane, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice Home with a Fenced Yard in Dr. Phillips - Property Id: 161444

Very nice home with a big fenced yard and a big shed for storage. The home has no carpet and just had new wood laminate laid in every room of the house with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms that have tile flooring. This home is in sought after Dr. Phillips right off restaurant row and priced right.
Schools:
Bay Meadows Elementary
Soutwest Middle
Dr. Phillips High
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161444p
Property Id 161444

(RLNE5178433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have any available units?
8935 Esguerra Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8935 Esguerra Ln have?
Some of 8935 Esguerra Ln's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 Esguerra Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8935 Esguerra Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 Esguerra Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 Esguerra Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln offer parking?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have a pool?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have accessible units?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8935 Esguerra Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 2 BedroomsBay Hill 3 Bedrooms
Bay Hill Apartments with BalconyBay Hill Apartments with Garage
Bay Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus