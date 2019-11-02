Very Nice Home with a Fenced Yard in Dr. Phillips - Property Id: 161444
Very nice home with a big fenced yard and a big shed for storage. The home has no carpet and just had new wood laminate laid in every room of the house with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms that have tile flooring. This home is in sought after Dr. Phillips right off restaurant row and priced right. Schools: Bay Meadows Elementary Soutwest Middle Dr. Phillips High Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161444p Property Id 161444
(RLNE5178433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have any available units?
8935 Esguerra Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8935 Esguerra Ln have?
Some of 8935 Esguerra Ln's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 Esguerra Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8935 Esguerra Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 Esguerra Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 Esguerra Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln offer parking?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have a pool?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have accessible units?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8935 Esguerra Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 Esguerra Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 Esguerra Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)