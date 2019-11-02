8935 Esguerra Ln

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice Home with a Fenced Yard in Dr. Phillips - Property Id: 161444



Very nice home with a big fenced yard and a big shed for storage. The home has no carpet and just had new wood laminate laid in every room of the house with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms that have tile flooring. This home is in sought after Dr. Phillips right off restaurant row and priced right.

Schools:

Bay Meadows Elementary

Soutwest Middle

Dr. Phillips High

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161444p

Property Id 161444



(RLNE5178433)