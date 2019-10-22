8909 TURNBERRY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This Beautiful 4/2.5 sits on a private cul-de-sac in the golf course community of Bay Hill. The home has carpeted upstairs bedrooms with downstairs living areas recently tiled. The beautiful central fireplace was constructed from Cocoa Beach Rock which can no longer be used. Ceiling beams are cedar wood providing a warm inviting feeling and show off beautifully from the sunlit second story windows. The secluded Master Suite, located downstairs, has sliding glass doors leading to its own porch and entrance to the huge 40ft pool. A large upstairs porch, from which you can view fireworks, leads from the rear carpeted bedroom via glass sliding doors. There is a U shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large dining area leading to a side porch. The school district is highly rated. Bay Hill is home of the world famous Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament and it is an elegant and upscale neighborhood, with access to the Butler Chain of Lakes. This community is minutes from "Restaurant Row" and the best restaurants in Orlando.