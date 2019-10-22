All apartments in Bay Hill
8909 TURNBERRY COURT
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

8909 TURNBERRY COURT

8909 Turnberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Turnberry Court, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Beautiful 4/2.5 sits on a private cul-de-sac in the golf course community of Bay Hill. The home has carpeted upstairs bedrooms with downstairs living areas recently tiled. The beautiful central fireplace was constructed from Cocoa Beach Rock which can no longer be used. Ceiling beams are cedar wood providing a warm inviting feeling and show off beautifully from the sunlit second story windows. The secluded Master Suite, located downstairs, has sliding glass doors leading to its own porch and entrance to the huge 40ft pool. A large upstairs porch, from which you can view fireworks, leads from the rear carpeted bedroom via glass sliding doors. There is a U shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large dining area leading to a side porch. The school district is highly rated. Bay Hill is home of the world famous Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament and it is an elegant and upscale neighborhood, with access to the Butler Chain of Lakes. This community is minutes from "Restaurant Row" and the best restaurants in Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have any available units?
8909 TURNBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have?
Some of 8909 TURNBERRY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 TURNBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8909 TURNBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 TURNBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT has a pool.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 TURNBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 TURNBERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

