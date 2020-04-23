All apartments in Bay Hill
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

8309 Citrus Chase Dr

8309 Citrus Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Citrus Chase Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Townhome Located in a Prestigious Area - ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~

Citrus Chase is located in the desirable area of Dr. Phillips. Restaurants, shopping, and theme parks located close by the development. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse are offered in this community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in Dr. Phillips is a great property at this price. This is a single-family home built in 1983 in the Bay Hill area. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with tile and wood flooring downstairs. Bedrooms and stairs are carpeted. Massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet and outdoor balcony. Fenced in backyard. One car garage with a driveway.

This property won't last.

IMPORTANT: Please review strict qualifications and requirements before making the application; https://myebmanager.com/overview

*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:
All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO

IMPORTANT: If you have animals, this step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from the time the applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review; by the property owner, owner attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*

*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

*All information is subject to change*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5601803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have any available units?
8309 Citrus Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have?
Some of 8309 Citrus Chase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 Citrus Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Citrus Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Citrus Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr has a pool.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Citrus Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 Citrus Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

