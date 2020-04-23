8309 Citrus Chase Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Townhome Located in a Prestigious Area - ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~



Citrus Chase is located in the desirable area of Dr. Phillips. Restaurants, shopping, and theme parks located close by the development. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse are offered in this community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in Dr. Phillips is a great property at this price. This is a single-family home built in 1983 in the Bay Hill area. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with tile and wood flooring downstairs. Bedrooms and stairs are carpeted. Massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet and outdoor balcony. Fenced in backyard. One car garage with a driveway.



This property won't last.



IMPORTANT: Please review strict qualifications and requirements before making the application; https://myebmanager.com/overview



*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:

All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO



IMPORTANT: If you have animals, this step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from the time the applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review; by the property owner, owner attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.



*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*



*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.



*All information is subject to change*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5601803)