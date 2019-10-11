8029 GILLETTE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Its not going get any better than this! Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath In the Bay Hill Area. Travertine and wood floors for classy updated look. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms. Pets Negotiable. Cul de Sac lot for low traffic. Beautiful lake views from most of the bedrooms. Gas Water Heater, Heat and Range. Mini Blinds and Bombay Shutters throughout. Screened Porch, Trellis and Dock. Full Appliance Package Inc Washer and Dryer. Lawn Maintenance is Inc in Rents. Heavily Treed lot with loads of shade. Disney Fireworks can be seen from the dock nightly. Must See. Located in Close Proximity to Sandlake Shops and restaurant row. Professionally managed. Hurry, before someone else grabs it. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.