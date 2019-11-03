8011 Gillette Ct

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home In Dr. Phillips - Property Id: 163517
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with private fenced backyard and an enormous amount of pool deck for entertaining. The home has all new flooring in the entire house except the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a very large living room and a natural gas stove. Excellent neighborhood with a baseball field, basketball court, tennis courts, lakes, and fishing docks. All located right off restaurant row!
Schools:
Bay Meadows Elementary
Southwest Middle
Dr. Phillips High
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163517p
Property Id 163517
(RLNE5189323)