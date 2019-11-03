All apartments in Bay Hill
Last updated November 3 2019

8011 Gillette Ct

8011 Gillette Court · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Gillette Court, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home In Dr. Phillips - Property Id: 163517

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with private fenced backyard and an enormous amount of pool deck for entertaining. The home has all new flooring in the entire house except the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a very large living room and a natural gas stove. Excellent neighborhood with a baseball field, basketball court, tennis courts, lakes, and fishing docks. All located right off restaurant row!
Schools:
Bay Meadows Elementary
Southwest Middle
Dr. Phillips High
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163517p
Property Id 163517

(RLNE5189323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Gillette Ct have any available units?
8011 Gillette Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8011 Gillette Ct have?
Some of 8011 Gillette Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Gillette Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Gillette Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Gillette Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Gillette Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct offer parking?
No, 8011 Gillette Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 Gillette Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8011 Gillette Ct has a pool.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct have accessible units?
No, 8011 Gillette Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 Gillette Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Gillette Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Gillette Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

