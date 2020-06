Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Ceramic Tile throughout. Lawn care and fertilization included. Its ready to go. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).