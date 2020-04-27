6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

This expansive, award-winning, luxury, private Tuscan-style Mansion offers 8,200 sq ft and accommodates up to up to 13 guests, with 5-Bedrooms, 4 Full and 3 half Bathrooms, and gorgeous panoramic views of the renowned Bay Hill Club golf course, and less than 6 miles from all major theme parks, including SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Walt Disney!

There is also access to a dock to bring your private boat or jetski.



Discover the courtyard as you approach the home; long light-filled corridors and an iron gate provide the welcome you deserve. The 62 columns along the rotunda entryway add a historical touch of elegance, while the stunning architecture is impossible to ignore. From the oversized master suite with a stone fireplace and outdoor balcony to the gourmet kitchen. Recently painted inside and out, and draped in rich and warm earth tones in shades of red and terra cotta, with Venetian plaster, stone-clad walls, and intricate wood, iron, and marble detailing throughout. Magnificent 34' ceilings, 2 iron spiral staircases, 6 balconies overlooking the golf course, this home also boasts superb amenities, including; a skybox club room, a wine cellar, elevator, movie theater, wellness center with indoor/outdoor massage area and steam shower, and over 3,000 sq ft of outdoor accommodations, including; an outdoor kitchen, cabana with fireplace, lush gardens, and a gorgeous hot tub and infinity pool.