Bay Hill, FL
6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE

6119 Tarawood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Tarawood Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This expansive, award-winning, luxury, private Tuscan-style Mansion offers 8,200 sq ft and accommodates up to up to 13 guests, with 5-Bedrooms, 4 Full and 3 half Bathrooms, and gorgeous panoramic views of the renowned Bay Hill Club golf course, and less than 6 miles from all major theme parks, including SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Walt Disney!
There is also access to a dock to bring your private boat or jetski.

Discover the courtyard as you approach the home; long light-filled corridors and an iron gate provide the welcome you deserve. The 62 columns along the rotunda entryway add a historical touch of elegance, while the stunning architecture is impossible to ignore. From the oversized master suite with a stone fireplace and outdoor balcony to the gourmet kitchen. Recently painted inside and out, and draped in rich and warm earth tones in shades of red and terra cotta, with Venetian plaster, stone-clad walls, and intricate wood, iron, and marble detailing throughout. Magnificent 34' ceilings, 2 iron spiral staircases, 6 balconies overlooking the golf course, this home also boasts superb amenities, including; a skybox club room, a wine cellar, elevator, movie theater, wellness center with indoor/outdoor massage area and steam shower, and over 3,000 sq ft of outdoor accommodations, including; an outdoor kitchen, cabana with fireplace, lush gardens, and a gorgeous hot tub and infinity pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 TARAWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

