5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Application in process.

Bay Hill Village Beauty. Gated community in exclusive Dr. Phillips community. Spacious 3/2.5 single family home with formal living, dining and family room. Outdoor patio is paved with pebble rock. Newer stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and quality interior paint. Spacious and airy open floor plan. Fireplace in formal living. Florida Room makes for wonderful family room with sliding glass doors across entire wall that opens to private garden patio. Oversized utility room. Close to restaurant row, shopping and all area attractions. Excellent school district. Lawn maintenance included and community pool. Call today for private viewing.