Bay Hill, FL
5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK

5924 Chesapeake Park · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Chesapeake Park, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Application in process.
Bay Hill Village Beauty. Gated community in exclusive Dr. Phillips community. Spacious 3/2.5 single family home with formal living, dining and family room. Outdoor patio is paved with pebble rock. Newer stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and quality interior paint. Spacious and airy open floor plan. Fireplace in formal living. Florida Room makes for wonderful family room with sliding glass doors across entire wall that opens to private garden patio. Oversized utility room. Close to restaurant row, shopping and all area attractions. Excellent school district. Lawn maintenance included and community pool. Call today for private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have any available units?
5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have?
Some of 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK currently offering any rent specials?
5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK pet-friendly?
No, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK offer parking?
Yes, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK offers parking.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have a pool?
Yes, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK has a pool.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have accessible units?
No, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 CHESAPEAKE PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
