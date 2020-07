Amenities

dishwasher carport air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom home within walking distance to Bardmoor Elementary. The home features an open kitchen including a dishwasher and built in microwave, inside utility room, carport, storage shed and spacious backyard. You will find fans in all the rooms and a brand new A/C unit to help keep your electric bill down. Call to schedule a showing before it’s gone.