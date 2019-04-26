9091 83rd Way

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful non-flood zone 3 bedrooms 1 bath Largo home for sale on a CORNER LOT with a HUGE yard and lot size!!!. If you are looking for the perfect starter home or family home look no further. This home has been TOTALLY RENOVATED by the owner and includes upgrades perfectly fit for a first time home buyer or growing family. The totally remodeled kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, and a designer faucet. The bathroom features the same level of upgrades including designer tile, faucets, and new hardware. Other upgrades include new designer vinyl flooring throughout the ENTIRE home, new doors and hardware, new paint inside and out, upgraded landscaping, NEWER ROOF, NEW LOW E WINDOWS, NEW AC SYSTEM, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW ATTIC INSULATION, new light fixtures, new trim, and MORE!! All of these amenities and upgrades are complimented by the unique curb appeal of the home which is centrally located to everything Pinellas County has to offer. There is also a very spacious backyard with new fencing and a beautiful storage shed! This home has many desirable features/amenities and is a must see. Please call us to set up a showing today.



