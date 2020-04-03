All apartments in Bardmoor
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD

8703 Bardmoor Boulevard · (727) 599-3080
Location

8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Cordova Greens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package. The second floor unit is in an elevator building and is steps from the sparkling community pool and heated spa. There is one covered, assigned space and ample guest parking. Cordova Greens is part of the desirable Bardmoor Golf Community. Close to golf, shopping & restaurants and a short drive to world class beaches. 30 minute drive to beautiful downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. Rate listed is for high season months. Rates and availability vary by season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
