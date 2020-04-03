8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking hot tub

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package. The second floor unit is in an elevator building and is steps from the sparkling community pool and heated spa. There is one covered, assigned space and ample guest parking. Cordova Greens is part of the desirable Bardmoor Golf Community. Close to golf, shopping & restaurants and a short drive to world class beaches. 30 minute drive to beautiful downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. Rate listed is for high season months. Rates and availability vary by season.