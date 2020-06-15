All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 7701 Starkey Road #731.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
7701 Starkey Road #731
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7701 Starkey Road #731

7701 Starkey Rd · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7701 Starkey Road #731 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.Fully furnished 1br/1ba condo in The Boulevard Club in Seminole. You will feel right at home with this open floor plan of living dining room combo which opens to a screened in sunroom, plenty of room in for a chief to cook in this galley kitchen, large bedroom with queen size bed, ceiling fans, laminate flooring and vinyl, NO CARPET and plenty of storage! Community features shuffleboard, tennis court, clubhouse and community pool. Unit is steps away from clubhouse/pool/laundry facilities. This is not a yearly rental, can be rented 6 months. Sorry, no pets are permitted. Come enjoy Florida's lifestyle living at it's best! All you need is your tooth brush and bathing suit. Easy access to shops, fine dining, banks, groceries, VA Hospital, art & entertainment, movie theatre, drugstores, downtown St Pete, Tampa, area airports and only minutes to the sandy beach! HOA Application approval is required by association. Fees: First, last and SAME security deposit.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1528221

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have any available units?
7701 Starkey Road #731 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have?
Some of 7701 Starkey Road #731's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Starkey Road #731 currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Starkey Road #731 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Starkey Road #731 pet-friendly?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 offer parking?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 does not offer parking.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Starkey Road #731 has a pool.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have accessible units?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 Starkey Road #731 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 Starkey Road #731 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7701 Starkey Road #731?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity